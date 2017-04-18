Polta powers LaBrae softball to another big win

Morgan Polta batted in 4 runs for the Vikings in a 14-1 win over Liberty Tuesday.

Morgan Polta batted in 4 runs for the Vikings in a 14-1 win over Liberty Tuesday.

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae’s Morgan Polta recorded 4 hits and 4 RBI’s to help the Vikings rout Liberty, 14-1 in 5 innings Tuesday at Liberty Township Park.

LaBrae is coming off two other big wins, 13-3 over Liberty Monday and 10-0 over Warren Harding last Saturday.

The Vikings jumped out to an early lead with 4 runs in the first inning and added 9 more runs in the 4th and 5th innings. LaBrae took advantage of 5 Liberty errors.

Morgan Meyer also added 3 RBI’s, while Corrina Morrow had 3 RBI and Brittany Stassinis 2 hits.

LaBrae improves to 7-2 on the season and play host to Hubbard Thursday at 5 PM.

