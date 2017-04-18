Ramirez, Tomlin pace Indians past Twins, 11-4

Tomlin (1-2) allowed seven hits and struck out two after entering the game with an 18.47 ERA.

Cleveland Indians – Cleveland, Ohio

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jose Ramirez homered and drove in two runs and Josh Tomlin gave up three runs in six innings to lead the Cleveland Indians to an 11-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.

Francisco Lindor broke the game open with a two-run triple in the sixth and struggling slugger Edwin Encarnacion also went deep for the Indians. Tomlin (1-2) allowed seven hits and struck out two after entering the game with an 18.47 ERA from his first two starts.

Phil Hughes (2-1) gave up six runs – four earned – and eight hits and struck out three in 3 1/3 innings for the Twins, who have lost six of their last eight. Miguel Sano hit his fourth homer of the year and Jason Castro had three hits for Minnesota.

