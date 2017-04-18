Recovery plan for Niles’ finances passes after weeks of debate

The City of Niles has a balanced budget, but issues about its financial future still need to be resolved

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – After a week’s worth of debate, Niles City Council passed the sixth fiscal recovery plan Tuesday evening.

The city has a balanced budget, but issues about its financial future still need to be resolved.

Tuesday’s meeting took all of two minutes. There was no discussion and the vote to change the plan was 4 to 2.

Afterward, one of the councilmen who voted “no” said he had two reasons why.

“I still don’t see anything with the wellness plan. It’s two months later now and I need to see something more on the street repair project. The streets are in desperate need. I think they could have done a little more research and a little more homework,” Councilman Ryan McNaughton said.

Councilwoman Linda Marchese voted “yes.”

“The reason I voted for it is to give the mayor a chance. We’ve been in quicksand and it’s taking a slow process to get out of it, and now I feel we have to give this a chance,” she said.

Niles Mayor Tom Scarnecchia missed the meeting after he fell at home Monday night and had to be hospitalized briefly. He’s doing okay Tuesday night, though he is sore.

