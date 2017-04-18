Report: Youngstown and YSU police nab burglar

A man came and found that someone had broken into his apartment

By Published:
Odice Anderson is charged with burglary.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who police say broke into an apartment near Youngstown State University was caught through the efforts of Youngstown police and the campus police department.

Youngstown police officers were called about 7:31 Monday to an apartment in the 800 block of Ohio Avenue after a man came home and found that his apartment has been broken into.

The victim told police a Macbook computer and  2 iPhones were missing.  As police were taking inventory of the missing items, a witness said they saw someone running out of the back of the building. Officer started chasing the man, later identified as 19-year-old Odice Anderson, Jr. YSU police were notified of the chase and were able to catch Anderson in the 700 block of Wick Avenue.

Police say they found a laptop and phones matching the description of the stolen items in a parking lot on Elm Street.

Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary.

