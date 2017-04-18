Reports: Police find car matching Facebook shooting suspect’s in Erie

ERIE, Pa. (WKBN/JET 24) – CBS affiliate JET 24 is reporting that police have stopped a car matching the description of the Cleveland Facebook murder suspect in Erie, Pa.

According to ErieNewsNow.com, the man was found inside the car with a self-inflicted gunshot wound around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. Police had been pursuing the white Ford Fusion and used spike strips during the chase.

Law enforcement officials said Steve Stephens’ cell phone was last tracked Sunday afternoon in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Investigators said Stephens killed a random man in Cleveland and posted a video of the shooting to Facebook on Sunday. In the video, Stephens blames a woman named Joy Lane for the shooting.

