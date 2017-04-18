Sheriff: Newcomerstown, Ohio officer lied about being shot during traffic stop

NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH (WCMH) – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff said a Newcomerstown police officer made up a story about being shot last week.

Officer Bryan Eubanks

Officer Bryan Eubanks originally said he was investigating a meth lab operating out of a Geo Tracker. He said the suspects shot him in the arm and drove off.

Now, investigators say Eubanks shot himself in a failed suicide attempt.

Sheriff Orvis Campbell said Eubanks claims he was under emotional stress before he shot himself.

Eubanks is expected to be charged, but no other details have been released.

