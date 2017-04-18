Storm Team 27: Chance for a shower or storm Wednesday

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast storm clouds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Look for an increased chance for showers or thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday as the next storm system pushes through the area. There will be a chance for a stronger thunderstorm later Thursday into Thursday evening.

Cooler air will slide back into the region later this week and into the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 72

Wednesday night: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
Low: 55

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms.
Some may be strong… (80%)High: 76

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Very small risk for an isolated shower early. (20%)
High: 58 Low: 48

Saturday: Partly or mostly cloudy. (20%)
High: 56 Low: 39

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a shower. (20%)
High: 57 Low: 41

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 57 Low: 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower late in the day. (30%)
High: 63 Low: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 64 Low: 50

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

v

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s