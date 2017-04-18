Storm Team 27: Not as cold overnight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Clouds will increase through the night with mild temperatures expected. Lows will dip into the low 50’s. Look for an increased chance for showers or thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday as the next storm system pushes through the area. There will be a chance for a stronger thunderstorm later Thursday into Thursday evening.

Cooler air will slide back into the region later this week and into the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Chance for an isolated shower toward morning. (20%)

Low: 53

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 72

Wednesday night: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)

Low: 55

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms.

Some may be strong… (80%)High: 76

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Very small risk for an isolated shower early. (20%)

High: 58 Low: 48

Saturday: Partly or mostly cloudy. (20%)

High: 56 Low: 39

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a shower. (20%)

High: 57 Low: 41

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 57 Low: 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower late in the day. (30%)

High: 63 Low: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (20%)

High: 64 Low: 50

