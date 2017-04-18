Storm Team 27: Sunny and comfortable

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
It’s going to be a beautiful spring day here in the Valley. Expect more sunshine today. Temperatures will climb to near 70 this afternoon.
Clouds will increase Tuesday night with a small risk for an isolated shower toward early Wednesday morning. There will be a better chance for showers Wednesday. Unsettled weather will continue through the end of the week with scattered showers or thunderstorms expected on Thursday as well.
THE FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 69
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Chance for an isolated shower late. (20%)
Low: 53
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 67
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 73 Low: 56
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 53 Low: 44
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 57 Low: 37
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 56 Low: 40
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers early. (40%)
High: 55 Low: 40
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 59 Low: 42
WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.
v