Storm Team 27: Sunny and comfortable

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
It’s going to be a beautiful spring day here in the Valley. Expect more sunshine today. Temperatures will climb to near 70 this afternoon.

Clouds will increase Tuesday night with a small risk for an isolated shower toward early Wednesday morning. There will be a better chance for showers Wednesday. Unsettled weather will continue through the end of the week with scattered showers or thunderstorms expected on Thursday as well.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 69

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Chance for an isolated shower late. (20%)
Low: 53

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 67

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 73 Low: 56

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 53 Low: 44

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 57 Low: 37

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (60%)
High: 56 Low: 40

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers early. (40%)
High: 55 Low: 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 59 Low: 42

