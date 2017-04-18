Titus K’s 15; McDonald softball improves to 9-0

The two teams will face off tomorrow in Berlin Center.

By Published:
McDonald Blue Devils High School Baseball - McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Cheyenne Titus struck out 15 batters in McDonald’s 6-0 victory over Western Reserve. Titus tossed a complete game win while allowing only two hits and not walking a batter. Titus also had the game’s lone extra base hit (double) while finishing the contest with 2 hits and an RBI.

Megan Ward reached base four times (3 by walk and a single) while scoring three times for the Devils. McDonald improves to 9-0 on the season.

Arianna Gregorino and Haleigh Platt each had singles for Western Reserve.

Tomorrow, McDonald travels to Berlin Center to face Reserve.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s