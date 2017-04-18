Toddler found wandering near Struthers Dunkin’ Donuts

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Two area police departments are investigating the circumstances that led to a child being found alone in Struthers.

The two-year-old boy was found about 9 a.m. near the corner of Midlothian Boulevard and Youngstown-Poland Road.

Youngstown Police say the boy was brought inside the nearby Dunkin’ Donuts. Investigators were able to find the child’s mother, and he was returned to his home on Desoto Avenue in Youngstown.

WKBN is speaking with investigators and the boy's mother to determine exactly what happened.