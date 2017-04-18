West Middlesex woman lost husband, 2 children to drugs, alcohol

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) – A West Middlesex woman is living through the ultimate tragedy of how drugs and alcohol can affect one family — losing three members of her family.

Debbie Truchan lost her husband to alcohol, her son to drugs, and her daughter to murder.

Under the picture window overlooking her 80 acres, Truchan has set up what she called a shrine to her husband and son — both named Joe.

Truchan’s story starts in 1996 when her husband died while driving drunk.

“He drank too much on the night that he wrecked a brand new Corvette, going 99 mph in third gear and was two and a half times the legal limit,” she said.

On the wall next to the window is a picture of her daughter, Kristen. In 2005, the 24-year-old was murdered by her stalker boyfriend who was in the midst of a five-day drug and alcohol binge.

“If it’s your kid, I can’t forgive them. I believe in God, but I don’t understand why God has done this to me,” Truchan said.

Her 25-year-old son — a former football player at West Middlesex — died most recently on April 2 of an overdose in the parking lot of a drug store.

“I did everything I thought I could do and I miss him so bad,” she said.

Amidst Truchan’s shrine is a picture of her son and his best friend who also died of an overdose. Just added yesterday was the urn with young Joe’s remains.

“I didn’t want to bury him. I buried my daughter and my husband side-by-side.”

Truchan said she doesn’t drink and has never done drugs. She has one other daughter living in Texas who is married with two kids.

“You never get over it and when you go out in public and people say, ‘How are you?’ Don’t ask because I’m not okay and I’m never going to be okay again.”

She said her son always wore two rings — one from football and his class ring. Truchan said the rings were missing when his body was found and for sentimental reasons, she’s asking whoever has them to please give them back.

Tragic effects of drugs, alcohol for West Middlesex woman View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Truchan's shrine Debbie Truchan with husband, Joe Daughter, Kristen Son, Joe Son, Joe Truchan with son, Joe Son, Joe, and his best friend, who also died of an overdose