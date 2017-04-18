Youngstown inmate accused of having homemade knife in prison

John Curry was indicted last week for possession of a deadly weapon while under detention

By Published:
John Curry appeared in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning. He was indicted last week for possession of a deadly weapon while under detention.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A state prison inmate already serving time for other convictions is in even more trouble now.

John Curry appeared in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning. He was indicted last week for possession of a deadly weapon while under detention.

Prosecutors said he’s an inmate at the Ohio Penitentiary in Youngstown but was caught with an eight-inch long homemade knife, sometimes called a “shiv.”

Curry is already serving an 8-and-a-half-year sentence on burglary and robbery charges.

His latest case is set for trial in June.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s