Youngstown inmate accused of having homemade knife in prison

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A state prison inmate already serving time for other convictions is in even more trouble now.

John Curry appeared in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Tuesday morning. He was indicted last week for possession of a deadly weapon while under detention.

Prosecutors said he’s an inmate at the Ohio Penitentiary in Youngstown but was caught with an eight-inch long homemade knife, sometimes called a “shiv.”

Curry is already serving an 8-and-a-half-year sentence on burglary and robbery charges.

His latest case is set for trial in June.