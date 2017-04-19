Akron man facing federal terrorism charges pleads guilty

The FBI said Terrence McNeil urged supporters of the Islamic State to behead military personnel

ISIS flag

CLEVELAND (AP) – An Akron man pleaded guilty to charges brought after the FBI said he threatened U.S. military members online on behalf of the Islamic State.

FBI officials said 24-year-old Terrence McNeil posted a file on his Tumblr page in September 2015 that contained the names and addresses of military personnel.

He then allegedly urged supporters of the Islamic State to behead the people mentioned in the file.

U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Mike Tobin said McNeil pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Cleveland.

Tobin said McNeil pleaded to five counts of solicitation to commit a crime of violence and five counts of making threatening interstate communications, with five other charges dismissed. Sentencing is Aug. 2.

A message was left with McNeil’s lawyer seeking comment on the guilty plea.

