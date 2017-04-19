Asteroid to pass earth April 19, closest in 400 years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A relatively large asteroid is slated to whiz past our planet Wednesday, according to Nasa.

The asteroid, which is estimated at 2,000 feet long, is expected to fly safely past Earth at a distance of approximately one million miles. Although there is no possibility for the asteroid to collide with our planet, this will be a very close approach for an asteroid of this size.

The asteroid was discovered about three years ago by astronomers at NASA’s NEO Observations Program in Tucson, Arizona.

The is the closest this asteroid has come to Earth for at least the last 400 years and will be its closest approach for at least the next 500 years.

The asteroid should be visible in the night sky and could remain visible for one or two nights before it whizzes onward. You can catch the asteroid using a small optical telescope, NASA said.

Formal viewings planned at NASA’s Goldstone Solar System Radar in California and the National Science Foundation’s Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, NASA said.

This is the closest asteroid of this size to approach Earth since Toutatis, a 3.1-mile-long asteroid that flew past Earth in 2004.