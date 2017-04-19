Bail bonding company looking for man who cut ankle bracelet, left town

Ace Bail Bonding said Harold Travis skipped out on two bonds, totaling $150,000

By Published:
Harold Travis, Warren, abduction and felonious assault charges

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ace Bail Bonding is looking for a man that a bail bondsman said cut his ankle bracelet and skipped out two bonds, totaling $150,000.

Harold Travis was arrested last year, accused of a kidnapping at an Elm Road home. He was released on bond in October, but Ace Bonding said he cut his ankle bracelet around March 12 and has been on the run ever since.

Ace Bonding is now offering a reward to anyone who offers information leading to Travis’ arrest.

Those with information are asked to call 330-399-6200 or 330-240-9912.

The 24-year-old man is from the Youngstown-Warren area, but he has ties in Detroit, Michigan. He is described as being 5’9″ tall and 130 pounds.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s