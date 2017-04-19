Bail bonding company looking for man who cut ankle bracelet, left town

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ace Bail Bonding is looking for a man that a bail bondsman said cut his ankle bracelet and skipped out two bonds, totaling $150,000.

Harold Travis was arrested last year, accused of a kidnapping at an Elm Road home. He was released on bond in October, but Ace Bonding said he cut his ankle bracelet around March 12 and has been on the run ever since.

Ace Bonding is now offering a reward to anyone who offers information leading to Travis’ arrest.

Those with information are asked to call 330-399-6200 or 330-240-9912.

The 24-year-old man is from the Youngstown-Warren area, but he has ties in Detroit, Michigan. He is described as being 5’9″ tall and 130 pounds.