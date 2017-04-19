Barbara Neff Wyant Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Barbara Neff Wyant, 73, passed away on Wednesday evening, April 19, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio, surrounded by family.

Barbara was born on November 12, 1943 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Glenn C. Neff and Kathryn Mack Stipec.

She was a 1961 graduate of Leavittsburg High School.

After high school she married her husband, James Wyant on November 18, 1961 and started their family together.

She was a proud homemaker and also helped run businesses with her husband.

She was an avid church goer while she lived in Virginia for 16 years.

She enjoyed shopping for antiques and loved to decorate her house.

Barbara will be deeply missed by her loving husband, James Wyant, whom she shared 55 years together; her children, Mark A. (Kristen) Wyant of Columbus and Annette R. (Douglas Marble of Plain City; five grandchildren, Tyler, Erika and Trenton Wyant and Trevor and Cole Marble; three sisters, Dolorse (Edward) Matthews, Linda Tucker and Tracy (Charles) Roscoe and three brothers, John (Carol) Neff, Charles (Kathy) Neff and Joey Neff.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her son, James D. Wyant; a brother, Robert C. Neff and a sister, Janice Kay Neff.

Friends may visit from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Lane Funeral Homes Roberts-Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Dr. Warren, OH 44483, with funeral services starting at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Bracevile Township Cemetery.



