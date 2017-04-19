Carol Lynn Carr Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Carol L. Carr, 75, of Champion, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at University Hospital of Cleveland.

She was born to the late Julia B. Cox on May 4, 1941, in Warren, Ohio, adopted by the late Harmon and Charlotte Beates.

On August 28, 1959, Carol married Raymond P. Carr. They shared 57 wonderful years of marriage.

She was a 1959 graduate of Cortland High School and was a homemaker. Carol enjoyed camping, crocheting and spending time with her family. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be sadly missed.

Carol’s memory will be carried on by her husband, Raymond Carr of Champion, Ohio; daughters, Rhonda (Bob) Schrecengost of Mecca, Ohio, Robin (Bob) Stoll of Bristolville, Ohio and Raeann (Jeff McClain) Sprague of Champion, Ohio; son, Robert (Michelle) Carr of Bristolville, Ohio; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by stepbrother, Bruce Beates of Linesville, Pennsylvaia; stepsister, Jamie (Phil) Wilcox of Cortland, Ohio and a half-sister, Marilyn K. Hogan of Appomattox, Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Julia Cox; adoptive mother, Charlotte Beates; father, Harmon Beates; stepmother, Norma Beates and son, Rance Carr.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2017, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Matthew Slater will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home prior to the service.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Antique Tractor Club of Trumbull County, PO Box 722 Cortland, OH 44410 or the Warren Family Mission, PO Box 311 Warren, OH 44482, in her memory.

