Chad Anthony’s closing its Salem to Go restaurant

The closure is the latest for Chad Anthony's, which shuttered its Boardman location last month

Chad Anthony's in Boardman announced that it is closing.

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Chad Anthony’s to Go in Salem is closing, according to a post on restaurant’s Facebook page.

The post didn’t give a reason for the immediate closure. WKBN reached out to the restaurant’s owner but hasn’t yet heard back.

In March, the restaurant said its Liberty, Austintown and Salem restaurants would remain open. 

Austintown Police are also investigating a reported theft of over $30,000, discovered missing from the restaurant last month.

