Christopher “Chris” J. McCarty Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 24 at Fox Funeral Home for Christopher “Chris” J. McCarty, 62 who passed away early Wednesday morning, April 19 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Chris was born March 25, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of John L. and Martha Stanton McCarty.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and earned a BS in international studies from American University.

Chris worked at Mercy Health as Public Relations-Regional Director and Government Relations.

He was the founder and president of The McKinley Institute and the former president and CEO of HOBY – Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership.

Chris was actively involved in many community organizations, most notably as the immediate past Lt. Governor and served on the Ohio District Board of Kiwanis. Most recently, in partnership with the United Way and Youngstown Kiwanis Club he initiated and was responsible for the grant awarded for the rehabilitation of the Taft elementary playground. Chris was also the campaign chair of the United Way and the Junior Achievement Board of Directors.

He leaves his wife Maureen whom he married May 6, 2006; his son John M. and his wife, Gabriella of Lakewood, Ohio; two grandchildren, Madelyn and Marshall; many beloved nieces and nephews and great-nieces and two brothers, Timothy J. (Diane) of Boardman and Gregory J. (Lora) of Maumee, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in Chris’ name to The McKinley Institute for Social Change at 428 Rockland Drive, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at the Fox Funeral Home as well as at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 24 an hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to view this obituary and send condolences.

