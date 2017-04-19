Darla K. Young Obituary

BELOIT, Ohio – Darla K. Young, age 64, of Beloit, died at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at the University Hospital Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, following a two year courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on May 18, 1952 in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert and Marjorie (Stalder) Manfull.

She worked at John Krizay Company as an inspector for 20 years and previously at American Standard for 20 years, also as an inspector.

She was a 1970 graduate of Carrollton High School and a member of the St. Paul Catholic Church.

Darla sold Mary Kay cosmetics and was a licensed cosmetologist as a nail tech.

She loved to ride motorcycles.

She was a loving wife, mother and daughter.

Survivors include her husband, William G. Young, Jr., whom she married October 5, 1974; two sons, William G. Young III of Beloit and Dr. Robert (Andrea) Young of Wilmington, North Carolina; her mother, Marjorie Manfull of Minerva; a sister, Cheryl (John) Walters of Minerva and sister-in-law, Cheri (Ted) Lisi of Salem.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2017 at the St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, April 23 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Burial will be held at Augusta Cemetery in Augusta, Ohio.

Her obituary may be viewed and condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.



