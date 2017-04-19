Election May 2017: Mark Ragozine

Name: Mark Ragozine

City of Residence: Girard

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: 1st Ward Councilman, City of Girard

Why should you be elected

If elected to represent the people of the 1st Ward in this upcoming election, my goals begin and end with supporting and communicating with my constituents to the best of my ability. If I win, I will have been elected to represent them, and what they deem most necessary to accomplish within our city. My agenda starts with a foundation built upon a belief that our city is capable of accomplishing great things, thus I would love nothing more than to be able to work closely with the city’s administration, and the other members of council to get the job done. I will utilize the tools that I have gained throughout my education to provide a unique perspective for the council. I have a genuine interest in doing whatever it takes to see the city prosper, and I will work as hard as I can within the scope of my ability to ensure that I make positive contributions.

Top three priorities

1) Economic Development is generally an issue of concern for many, if not all of our local governments. In Girard this is certainly no different, and our city officials are likely working on a regular basis to try and find ways to entice new business to locate into our community. If elected 1st Ward Councilman, I will be working tirelessly to look for sound and mutually beneficial relationships with business leaders that will make a strong positive impact in Girard. In attempting to establish strong relationships within the business community, we must separate ourselves from others in gaining a reputation as a city that will go out of its way to accommodate and work closely with potential suitors considering Girard as a city to relocate to, or establish a new business.

2) Infrastructure- One of the most talked about issues amongst almost every local community, has got to be the issue of infrastructure. What is the current state of a city’s roads, bridges, utilities? It is often times a telling sign of a community’s economic struggles as one drives through the city, if the roads are not paved and bridges are out. Now, we must give credit where credit is due in that the city has secured more money in paving this year than ever before in our history. Approximately over $2 million dollars in paving will take place this season, efforts which ought to be applauded and recognized. At the heart of any city’s ability to address these concerns will be the current state of their economy, linking this directly back to the issue of economic development. We have been able to secure the funding this year to address some major concerns in paving Churchill Rd (304), and finally getting closer to re-opening the Squaw Creek (Glendale) Bridge. However, with a general revenue stream that is shrinking, how will we address these concerns in future years? If we are unable to address these concerns in an appropriate manner on a year to year basis, then what will our options be? We need to work to find efficient measures of securing our infrastructure for the long-term in ways that do not severely burden the taxpayer, and the community as a whole.

3) Combating The Heroin/Opioid Epidemic- I believe that it is certainly no secret, that in our valley we have a serious heroin/opioid epidemic that has been sweeping through the area. Now, we must credit our local law enforcement leaders for the efforts they have been making in tackling this very serious issue. However, there needs to be more of a cohesive effort across the valley, and amongst our local governments to create a comprehensive strategy to deal a serious blow against this epidemic. In a questionnaire that I filled out for the UAW, in a similar question that they posed, I suggested that a summit of sorts that can bring together all of our local officials in law enforcement and government would be a great first step in recognizing the difficulty that one municipality may have in dealing with this crime wave. It could be at this summit or conference, that bold new strategies and ideas will be tossed around, and through efforts jointly made by our local leaders, these strategies could be implemented in law enforcement and hopefully make a tremendous difference.

Biogrpahy

As a lifetime resident of the city of Girard, specifically the 1st Ward, I am seeking the opportunity to represent our community with pride. If elected, I will work tirelessly to produce positive results for our community and aim to make decisions that will benefit everyone. I am a 2007 graduate from Girard High School, a 2016 graduate of Youngstown State University in Political Science, and currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in Public Administration through Ohio University. My education in government and longevity in Girard has provided me with a sound perspective for the community grounded in strong principles. In choosing to vote for Mark Ragozine, one can be assured that they are seeking to elect an individual who will be wholeheartedly dedicated to contributing mightily towards the growth and development of our great city.