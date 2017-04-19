Eliminated in 2011, Chaney High athletics to return soon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Chaney High School athletics are going to return in the coming years.
A re-organization of Youngstown City Schools in 2011 eliminated sports at Chaney. But with the school system re-configuring once again, the Cowboys are coming back to represent the west side of Youngstown.
A definitive return date has not yet been set.
Chaney has produced some of the best football players the Valley has to offer. The list includes:
- Frank Sinkwich, a Heisman Trophy winner and NFL MVP
- Matt Cavanaugh, a three-time Super Bowl champion and a national title winner at the University of Pittsburgh
- Michael Zordich, an All-American at Penn State who played 12 years in the NFL
- Jerry Olsavsky, who played in the NFL for 9 years with the Steelers
- Brad Smith, an all-state quarterback who broke records at Missouri and spent 9 years in the NFL
This is a developing story that WKBN will continue to cover in the coming weeks. Stay with WKBN online and on air for the latest.
