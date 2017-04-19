Ex-girlfriend of Facebook murder suspect meets with victim’s family

Joy Lane says she dated Steve Stephens for a time, but they parted ways a while back and she urged him to get help for his gambling problem

WCMH Staff Published: Updated:
Joy Lane, Cleveland
Courtesy: WCMH


CLEVELAND (WCMH) – Joy Lane — the ex-girlfriend of the man suspected of shooting Robert Godwin, Sr. and posting the video to Facebook — met with the victim’s family Tuesday.

“The hashtags Joy Lane, Joy Lane massacre, I don’t even know who Joy Lane is anymore, or how to pick up all the pieces of my world at this moment,” Lane told WJW. “I’ve got a lot of negative comments. Some even said he should have killed me.”

Lane says she dated Steve Stephens for a time, but they parted ways a while back and she urged him to get help for his gambling problem. The last time she spoke with him was Saturday night when he said he quit his job and was leaving the state.

She told WJW she tried to call Stephens after she learned about what happened, but he didn’t answer.

Lane met with two daughters of Robert Godwin, Sr. on Tuesday. The three hugged, cried and prayed as they met for the first time.

Tonya R. Godwin-Baines and Debbie D. Godwin told Lane they know that she did nothing wrong.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s