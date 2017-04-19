Feds to provide $485M in grants to combat opioid epidemic

ATLANTA (AP) – The federal government says it will provide states nearly half a billion dollars for prevention and treatment programs aimed at confronting the opioid epidemic.

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price made the announcement Wednesday at a drug prevention summit in Atlanta. The $485 million in grant money was contained in bipartisan legislation approved by Congress last year and signed by former President Barack Obama.

Price said the Trump administration has a five-part strategy on opioids: improved access to treatment and recovery services, making overdose-reversing drugs more widely available, stepped-up public health surveillance of the epidemic, support for research on pain and addiction, and promoting better ways to help patients manage pain.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)