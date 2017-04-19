Howland Twp. road reopens following fiery truck crash

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Route 82 West from Elm Road to E. Market Street was shut down Wednesday afternoon after a fiery truck crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The road reopened around 4:30 p.m., about an hour after the accident.

According to 911 dispatch reports, the pickup truck hit a tree on Route 82. It caught on fire and the driver was trapped inside.

A helicopter was sent to the area, shutting down the road.

WKBN 27 First News has a reporter headed to the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.