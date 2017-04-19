Fowler hits 1st 2 Cards HRs in 2-1 win, sweeping Pirates

Fowler had three of the Cardinals' eight hits, hitting a third-inning drive into the right-field bullpen

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Dexter Fowler hit his first two home runs for the St. Louis Cardinals, who swept the Pirates on Wednesday with their third straight 2-1 victory over Pittsburgh.

Fowler had three of the Cardinals’ eight hits, hitting a third-inning drive into the right-field bullpen and a shot down the right-field line in the fifth, both off Gerrit Cole (1-2).

Josh Bell had tied the score with a fourth-inning homer to center against Michael Wacha (2-1), who had retired his first 10 batters.

St. Louis is 6-9, winning its opener and losing nine of 11 before the sweep.

