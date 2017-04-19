Indians-Twins rained out in advance; makeup date is June 17

They'll play again Thursday afternoon, and the Twins announced Ervin Santana would pitch that game opposite Trevor Bauer for the Indians.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Twins have postponed their game against the Cleveland Indians because of rain.

Team President Dave St. Peter said Wednesday’s game will be rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on June 17, when the Indians return to Minnesota. Rain was falling by mid-afternoon, and the evening forecast for Minneapolis showed no sign of a letup that could create a dry window in which to play.

The Indians beat the Twins 3-1 and 11-4 in the first two games of the series.

Bauer was pushed back, and Santana skipped rookie Aldalberto Mejia in the rotation.

