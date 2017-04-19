Indians-Twins rained out in advance; makeup date is June 17

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The Minnesota Twins have postponed their game against the Cleveland Indians because of rain.

Team President Dave St. Peter said Wednesday’s game will be rescheduled as part of a day-night doubleheader on June 17, when the Indians return to Minnesota. Rain was falling by mid-afternoon, and the evening forecast for Minneapolis showed no sign of a letup that could create a dry window in which to play.

The Indians beat the Twins 3-1 and 11-4 in the first two games of the series.

They’ll play again Thursday afternoon, and the Twins announced Ervin Santana would pitch that game opposite Trevor Bauer for the Indians. Bauer was pushed back, and Santana skipped rookie Aldalberto Mejia in the rotation.

