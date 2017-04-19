Judith M. Santilli Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Judith M. Santilli, 73, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 19 at home.

Judith was born May 25, 1943, in Youngstown, the daughter of George J. and Theresa (Coridetti) Savarin.

She was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and worked as a server for DiMichaelangelo’s Restaurant for many years.

Judith was always very proud of her Italian heritage and enjoyed attending Italian festivals in the area.

Her husband, Vincenzo Santilli, whom she married June 1, 1974, died August 25, 2016.

Judith is survived by three brothers, George, Bob and John Savarin; five stepchildren, Marie Santilli, Ramona (Tom) Nowak, Tina (Dave) Patterson, James Santilli and Vince Santilli; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Judith will be missed by everyone.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Theresa Lintz and Phyllis Savarin.

Per Judith’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.



Order Flowers Here