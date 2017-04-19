Local author uses book to teach Poland students about bullying

Diane Demetrios, author of "Listen to Leslie," spoke to kids at Poland Union Elementary School Wednesday

Diane Demetrios, author of "Listen to Leslie," read her book to Poland Union elementary students.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A local children’s author spent time in the area Wednesday talking about her new anti-bullying book, “Listen to Leslie.”

Diane Demetrios spoke to kids at Poland Union Elementary School and handed out copies of her book.

She said one of the themes in her book is everyone is different and that’s okay.

The character in the book explains that concept as she stands up to her bully.

Demetrios said the characters are what make her book different from most other anti-bullying books.

“Everything written about bullying is with animals. I really want to represent the kids and do something with children…I sat down at night and just doodled, and the next thing I knew, I had a book.”

She said she’s focused on providing her book to schools for free.

