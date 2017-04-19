Michaels powers Memorial past Farrell

Memorial is set to take on Girard tomorrow.

By Published:
Campbell boys baseball

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Hannah Michaels swatted a homerun and a double as she finished with 4 RBIs in Memorial’s 19-0 win over Farrell. Michaels also pitched the 5-inning shutout by allowing just one hit and two walks to go along with her 8 strikeouts.

Also for the Lady Red Devils, Deena Diamandis, Caylee Michaels and Hannah Michaels all scored 3 times. Diamandis, Christina Austalosh and Alana Rodriguez drove in two runs apiece.

Memorial will be back in action tomorrow when they welcome Girard. Farrell will welcome Reynolds on Thursday.

