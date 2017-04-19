Mother of Facebook killer pleaded with son prior to murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The mother of the man who police say randomly shot a person in Cleveland and then posted the video to Facebook is speaking out.

Maggie Green talked to reporters Tuesday after her son, Steve Stephens, killed himself in Erie, Pennsylvania following a brief police chase.

A McDonald’s employee spotted Stephens at the drive-thru and called police.

Police in several states were looking for Stephens since Sunday when he uploaded a video to Facebook that showed him shoot and kill an elderly man who was walking down the street.

Green said she last saw her son Saturday. She said he was upset about a recent break-up and told her it was the last time they would see each other.

“I said Steve, whatever you are thinking, I love you. Don’t go out here and do something stupid. Please, don’t go out here and do nothing stupid because the way he was saying it, he was going to hurt somebody. I didn’t know it was serious, and he just ended his own life,” Green said.

On the Facebook video, Stephens said he killed several people. Police say they have not evidence to support those claims.