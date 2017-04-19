Ohio governor candidate favors mandatory K-12 drug education

DeWine, a Republican, says the education would have to be age appropriate and based on programs proven to work

Mike DeWine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine says if elected governor he would push for mandatory K-12 anti-addiction education as part of the state’s efforts to fight the ongoing opiate epidemic.

DeWine says the addictions epidemic must be treated as a health crisis with more of a sense of urgency. State records show a record 3,050 people died of drug overdoses in 2015.

DeWine spoke Wednesday at a forum on the epidemic sponsored by the Ohio News Media Association and the Ohio Association of Broadcasters.

DeWine is one of several GOP officeholders expected to vie for the Republican governor’s nomination next year.

