Ohio man wrongly accused in fake cop shooting fears for his family

Newcomerstown Police Officer Bryan Eubanks fabricated a story about being shot to cover up his failed suicide attempt

WCMH Staff Published: Updated:
Chaz Gillilan was accused of shooting a police officer in Newcomerstown.
Courtesy: WCMH

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The man who was named as a suspect in shooting a Newcomerstown, Ohio police officer — who later confessed it was actually a failed suicide attempt — admits he has a lengthy criminal record but insists he’s no cop killer.

Chaz Gillilan said photos of his face remain across the internet, labeled as “the man who shot a cop.”

This comes after investigators said Newcomerstown Police Officer Bryan Eubanks fabricated a story about being shot to cover up his failed suicide attempt. That shooting led to a statewide Blue Alert, with Gillilan being named as a suspect.

Now just 24 hours after investigators said the officer lied about the shooting, Gillilan said he would never shoot at an officer.

“For real, like, my life was messed up, but I feel like my life is completely…I got no control of my life right now. I swear we don’t even go to her own house other than to grab clothes for what,” he said. “Everyone knows where I live now, the whole world knows where I live, and you could still look up on the news and it’s my house, my truck, and a tank, for what?”

Gillilan is now filing a civil lawsuit against the Coshocton and Newcomerstown police departments. He feels he may be left with no choice but to leave town and start over with his family.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s