Ohio man wrongly accused in fake cop shooting fears for his family

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The man who was named as a suspect in shooting a Newcomerstown, Ohio police officer — who later confessed it was actually a failed suicide attempt — admits he has a lengthy criminal record but insists he’s no cop killer.

Chaz Gillilan said photos of his face remain across the internet, labeled as “the man who shot a cop.”

This comes after investigators said Newcomerstown Police Officer Bryan Eubanks fabricated a story about being shot to cover up his failed suicide attempt. That shooting led to a statewide Blue Alert, with Gillilan being named as a suspect.

Now just 24 hours after investigators said the officer lied about the shooting, Gillilan said he would never shoot at an officer.

“For real, like, my life was messed up, but I feel like my life is completely…I got no control of my life right now. I swear we don’t even go to her own house other than to grab clothes for what,” he said. “Everyone knows where I live now, the whole world knows where I live, and you could still look up on the news and it’s my house, my truck, and a tank, for what?”

Gillilan is now filing a civil lawsuit against the Coshocton and Newcomerstown police departments. He feels he may be left with no choice but to leave town and start over with his family.