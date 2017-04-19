Pennsylvania says it busted up fraudulent license plate ring

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the ring rented to people who used the plates to evade law enforcement

By Published:
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s attorney general’s office is charging a dozen people as part of an organized crime ring that it says made millions of dollars renting out fraudulently obtained license plates, primarily in New York City.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Wednesday that the ring rented to people who used the plates to evade law enforcement, parking tickets and EZ Pass fees.

The ring allegedly used a stolen notary seal to get vehicles retitled, enabling it to get new license plates through businesses set up as dealerships or transporters.

It allegedly rented out thousands of Pennsylvania license plates for $400 or more a month, while also providing fraudulent insurance paperwork. Officials say the users avoided paying nearly $2 million for parking, EZ Pass, insurance and car loans in multiple states.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s