Pennsylvania teachers could carry guns under Senate bill

ERIE, Pa. (WKBN) – Some school workers in Pennsylvania may one day be allowed to bring a gun to school.

On Wednesday, the Senate Education Committee gave its OK to allow guns in schools under certain conditions.

The employee must have a concealed carry license, firearms training and school board approval.

“The teachers that have come to me have said, ‘I want the opportunity to defend my children and defend my life,'” said State Sen. Donald White. “I want something more powerful than just an eraser to throw at these people.”

The head of the Pennsylvania Teachers union is opposed to the idea, saying it threatens student safety.