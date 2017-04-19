Pittsburgh doctor charged with dealing Oxycodone and amphetamines

The doctor is also charged with defrauding Medicare

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A Pittsburgh doctor and his office employee were indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of distribution of Oxycodone and amphetamines.

The 15-count indictment named Brent E. Clark, 55, a family care physician who practices in Pittsburgh, and Carl T. Wilson, age 49, an office employee of Clark, as the defendants.

According to the indictment, from February 26, 2015 through March 27, 2017, Clark distributed Oxycodone on 13 occasions, and Amphetamine on three occasions, outside the usual course of professional practice.

The indictment also alleges that Clark intentionally defrauded United Health Care and Medicare in connection with payment of health benefits and services.

For Brent E. Clark, the law provides for a maximum total sentence on all counts of incarceration of up to 270 months, a fine of $13,250,000, or both. For Carl T. Wilson, the law provides for a maximum total sentence of 20 years, a fine of $1,000,000, or both.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Brent E. Clark and Carl T. Wilson.

