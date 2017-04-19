Police chase from Pa. to Ohio ends in Youngstown crash

Several charges are pending against Paul Hill in Pennsylvania and Ohio

By Published:
police lights generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is in the Mahoning County Jail after a police chase Tuesday from Interstate 80 in Shenango Township to downtown Youngstown where he crashed.

According to a police report, the chase began about 7 p.m. on I-80 in Shenango Township after Paul Hill, 50, of Youngstown, drove through the median at a turnaround for emergency vehicles. A Pennsylvania State Police trooper attempted to pull Hill over, but he took off, according to the report.

Police followed Hill for several miles and across several state routes before finally driving onto Route 422 and into downtown Youngstown where he crashed into a vehicle and kept going and then hit another vehicle at the intersection of Commerce Street and Fifth Avenue. Hill got out of his vehicle at this point and was taken into custody.

Several charges are pending against Hill in Pennsylvania and Ohio, including fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s