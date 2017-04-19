Police: Facebook killer was at Mountaineer Casino 2 days before murder

Police say Steve Stephens had a players card and was a regular at Mountaineer Casino and Resort

Steve Stephens, Cleveland Facebook killer, at Mountaineer Casino in Wheeling, West Virginia
Courtesy: WTRF


NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WKBN) – Police say the Cleveland man accused of killing a 74-year-old man on Facebook on Easter made a stop at Mountaineer Casino two days before the incident.

WTRF-TV says, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department, Steve Stephens was at Mountaineer on Friday.

Stephens killed himself on Tuesday while being pursued by police during a manhunt.

Also according to WTRF, Sheriff Ralph Fletcher said they knew Stephens was at Mountaineer because of surveillance pictures. Detective Christopher Waide lead the investigation and found that Stephens had a players card — meaning he was a regular at the casino.

While Stevens was on the run, West Virginia was not one of the five states on alert.

