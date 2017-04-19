Police looking for teen who escaped Youngstown Juvenile Justice Center

According to investigators, the suspect stole a car but ditched it near a wooded area

Police are looking for a suspect who escaped from the Juvenile Justice Center in Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a teenager who escaped from the Juvenile Justice Center in Youngstown.

According to investigators, the suspect stole a car but ditched it in a wooded area near Logan Gate and the railroad tracks near Hubbard Road.

The suspect then ran away from police. He is currently on the loose, and police are combing the area.

Sources identified the suspect as 17-year-old Jeremy Britton.

U.S. Marshals are being brought in to help look for him.

WKBN is on the scene and working to get more information from investigators and the JJC. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News at noon. 

