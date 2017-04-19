Public invited to meeting for new park in Braceville Twp.

The park system wants to buy five acres of land next to the Eagle Creek Wetlands

By Published: Updated:
Braceville Twp. Metropark

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County MetroParks is looking to add another park in Braceville Township. A meeting is scheduled for Wednesday to get public input.

The park system wants to buy five acres of land next to the Eagle Creek Wetlands.

In order for parks board to apply for a grant to purchase the land, they must hold a public meeting to gauge public support.

The 141-acre proposed park will be on Nelson Mosier Road and include 44 acres of wetlands. The grant will allow the parks services to purchase five acres and then the Western Reserve Land Conservatory will donate 136 acres. However, the land will not be donated unless the grant is approved.

“Property was previous logged, so there ae paths in the property that we will just turn into walking trails that were created when they were logged,” said Zachary Svette, operations director for Trumbull County MetroParks.

The park will be what is called a “passive park,” which means you won’t see your typical playgrounds or ball fields like an active park has. It will have nature trails where people can hike or walk in the woods and wetlands.

Svette said this is only step one. There is still a lot of paperwork to complete, so it is likely that the park won’t begin construction until 2019.

The public information meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 19 at 2:30 p.m. at the Trumbull County MetroParks Office, 2nd Floor, 185 E. Market St., Warren.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s