Rep. Tim Ryan calls on President Trump to declare opioid emergency

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Congress Tim Ryan is calling on President Donald Trump to declare the opioid addiction crisis a Public Health Emergency.

The declaration would come through Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.

Ryan said a declaration would free up federal funds to communities struggling to cope with the ongoing addiction epidemic.

Ryan is the Co-Chair of the Congressional Addiction Treatment and Recover Caucus and member of the Task Force to Combat the Heroin Epidemic, and ending the opioid and prescription drug epidemic remains one of his top priorities.

“We lose 144 people every day to drug overdoses in the United States. Drug overdose deaths are now the number one cause of accidental death in our nation. In 2015, we lost over 52,000 Americans to this terrible epidemic. We can no longer turn a blind eye to the catastrophic nature of this ongoing crisis. That is why I call on [President Trump] to direct the Secretary of Health and Human Services to declare the opioid epidemic a Public Health Emergency,” wrote Congressman Ryan.

Key Ohio and National Addiction Statistics:

National Statistics:

In 2015, drug overdose deaths continued to climb to more than 52,000; by comparison, 38,000 people died due to automobile accidents in 2015.

Opioids were the main driver of overdose deaths, accounting for more than 33,000 fatalities.

144 individuals are lost on average every day in the U.S. to drug overdoses.

In 2013, an estimated 22.7 million Americans needed treatment for a problem related to drugs or alcohol, but only about 2.5 million people (0.9 percent) received treatment at a specialty facility.

Ohio Statistics:

·Since 2007, fatal drug overdoses have been the leading cause of accidental death in our state.

·Fatal drug overdoses now exceed motor vehicle crashes as the leading cause of accidental death in Ohio.

·In Trumbull County, there were 73 overdoses in January, 45 overdoses in February, and 82 overdoses already in March.

·In Summit County, we saw an 11.3 percent increase over 2015, with at least 225 deaths caused by drug overdoses in 2016.

·In 2014, Ohio led the nation with 2,106 opioid overdoses.

·Ohio is suffering from an increase in usage of lethal fentanyl and carfentanil.