Rocco Moderalli, Jr. Obituary

GIRARD, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held by Msgr. John Zuraw at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 24, 2017 in St. Rose Church for Rocco Moderalli Jr., 93, who died Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at his residence.

Rocco was born in Youngstown on March 14, 1924 to his parents Rocco and Rose Bellitto Moderalli, Sr.

He is the last surviving sibling of nine brothers who grew up on Lafayette St. in the Brier Hill district of Youngstown. Rocco was very proud of his Italian Heritage.

He was a member of St. Anne Church until its closing, when he became a member of St. Rose Church.

He was a hard worker since the early age of 14 when he made deliveries for Finesilver’s Grocery Store. Rocco spent 24 years working for North American Van Lines as a warehouse manager and also worked for the parking services at YSU.

He was a very talented baker and was known for making the best cakes and cream puffs.

On August 7, 1948, Rocco married his high school sweetheart, the former Virginia Marinelli and together they raised three children, Linda (Ernest) Kaip, Karen (Rick) Zublena and Rocco Moderalli III. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle who will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Christina Kaip, Maria (TJ) McKnight, Robby Zublena and Lindsay Zublena; eight nieces and one nephew as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and eight brothers, Patrick (Irene), James, Nicholas (Eleanor), Joseph (Ruth), Anthony (Dorothy), Dominic (Josephine), Paul (Olga),and Carmen (Mary) Moderalli.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Briarfield Manor and Ohio Living Hospice for the care they gave to Rocco.

Family and friends will gather on Sunday, April 23 in Schiavone Funeral Home from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. and on Monday, April 24 from 9:45 – 10:45 a.m.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

