Some lawmakers fear proposed bill would take power from Mill Creek Park

Over the next year, $10,000 will be spent to replace or add to the rose garden at Fellows Riverside Gardens in Mill Creek Park.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A proposed amendment to the Ohio State Budget Bill could affect Mill Creek Park and Democratic lawmakers aren’t happy about it.

The MetroParks has seen its fair share of controversy in the last year or so, including the firing of several longtime employees.

This new amendment proposed by the Republican budget committee would give probate judges more power over the park. In the case of Mill Creek Park, it’s Judge Robert Rusu.

If the bill passes, Rusu could remove any park commissioner at any time, as well as penalize or fine outside groups that “interfere” with the park’s mission.

State Representative John Boccieri said the law is too vague and gives judges too much power.

“This would have the fear or strong arm of the court, leveling penalties or duties, as the legislative wording is, on people who made dissent, or oppose, or interfere with some sort of mission or purpose of the park board.”

Judge Rusu said the amendment came as a surprise to him. He thinks the current system in place has worked well and that these kinds of amendments put through in the state budget need to be thoroughly and properly vetted.

