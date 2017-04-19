State rejects Niles’ plan to recover from fiscal emergency

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The state commission overseeing Niles’ fiscal emergency rejected the latest changes to the plan Wednesday afternoon, saying it did not include two important aspects of the city’s operation.

The majority of the commission wanted the cost to renovate the city’s buildings, but that’s currently being studied.

It also wanted the cost of installing new water meters that have been sitting in storage. Bids on those will go out soon.

No further meetings of the fiscal commission will be scheduled until the plan is complete.