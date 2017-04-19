Steven G. Marovich Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 24, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Steven G. Marovich, 94, who died Wednesday evening, April 19, 2017 at Northside Hospital.

He was born October 21, 1922 in Youngstown, a son of Walter and Barbara Burjanec Marovich and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Marovich, served with the United States Army during World War II, having received a Purple Heart while in Europe.

He was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

He enjoyed working around the yard, sports and was an avid Cleveland sports fan.

He leaves his wife, the former Lucy L. Tolone, whom he married October 1, 1955; a son, Paul S. Marovich of Hubbard; a daughter, Patricia Ann (Paul) Medina of Beltsville, Maryland; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and two sisters.

Family and friends may call on Monday, April 24, 2017, one half hour prior to the Mass from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church.

Full military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post No. 540 Trumbull County Honor Guard.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home. Please visit www.krcummins.com to view this obituary and send condolences to the family.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air April 24 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.