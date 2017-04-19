Storm Team 27: Tracking rain and storms

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

STORM UPDATE

A storm with heavy rain and small hail is moving into Southern Trumbull and Northern Mahoning County. This storm will produce heavy rain, gusty wind and small hail. Dangerous lightning possible.

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tracking showers and thunderstorms this evening. Some may be strong with gusty wind and hail. Heavy rain possible. The heaviest rain will taper off later this evening.

The risk for showers or thunderstorms will continue through Thursday. There will be a chance for a stronger thunderstorm later Thursday into Thursday evening.

Cooler air will slide back into the region later this week and into the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some may be strong with gusty wind early. (90%)

Low: 56

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms.

Some may be strong… (80%)

High: 77

Thursday night: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Some may be strong early. (90%)

Low: 50

Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy.

High: 59

Saturday: Partly or mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)

High: 55 Low: 38

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 59 Low: 40

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 62 Low: 40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower late in the day. (30%)

High: 69 Low: 42

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 54

Thursday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%

High: 78 Low: 59

