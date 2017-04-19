Sunrise Entertainment announces Warren concert series lineup

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunrise Entertainment announced it 2017 River Rock at the Amp lineup.

The season begins Saturday, May 27 and ends Saturday, September 2.

In past years, anywhere from 5,000 to 6,000 people, depending on the act, would head into Warren for the tribute band concerts.

This year’s schedule is as follows:

SATURDAY MAY 27

5:30 PM – KING’S HIGHWAY: Tom Petty Tribute

8:30 PM – ABSOLUTE JOURNEY: The International Tribute to Journey

SATURDAY JUNE 10

5:30 PM – NORTHERN WHISKEY: Modern Country Cover Band

8:30 PM – SEVEN BRIDGES: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

FRIDAY JUNE 16

5:30 PM – NO BAD JUJU: One Of The Regions Hottest And Most Popular Acts

8:30 PM – FINS TO THE LEFT: Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band

SATURDAY JUNE 17

5:30 PM – STRUTTER: The HOTTEST Tribute to KISS – BEST KISS COSTUME CONTEST

8:30 PM – DIRTY DEEDS: The Ultimate Xtreme AC/DC Experience

SATURDAY JULY 1

5:30 PM – HARVEST: Neil Young Electric & Acoustic Tribute

8:30 PM – BRUCE IN THE USA: Worlds #1 Tribute to Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

SATURDAY JULY 8 (Co-Headliners!)

5:30 PM – STRAIGHT ON: A Tribute To The Music Of HEART

8:30 PM – ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

SATURDAY JULY 15

5:30 PM – TIME TRAVELLER: A Tribute to the Moody Blues!

8:30 PM – WISH YOU WERE HERE: The Sight and Sound of Pink Floyd

SATURDAY JULY 22

5:30 PM – CUSTARD PIE: Cleveland’s Best Classic Rock Tribute Band

8:30 PM – QUEEN NATION: Tribute to the Music of QUEEN

SATURDAY JULY 29

5:30 PM – EVIL WAYS: Santana Tribute Band

8:30 PM – DISCO INFERNO: 70’s Disco Tribute Band! – BEST DISCO COSTUME CONTEST

FRIDAY AUGUST 4

5:30 PM – BROKEN REINS: The Area’s Premier Band In Modern Country

8:30 PM – ULTIMATE ALDEAN: A tribute to Jason Aldean

SATURDAY AUGUST 5

5:30 PM – PLANET CARAVAN: Black Sabbath Tribute Band

8:30 PM – LIMELIGHT: A Tribute to RUSH

SATURDAY AUGUST 19

5:30 PM – BACK TRAXX: Music You Loved From Your Past

8:30 PM – DRAW THE LINE: Aerosmith Tribute Band

SATURDAY AUGUST 26

5:30 PM – HUCKIN FILLBILLIES: Redneck Rock & Roll

8:30 PM – HOLLYWOOD NIGHTS: Tribute to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 2

5:30 PM – FULL MOON ALL STARS

8:30 PM – SEVEN BRIDGES: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

For more information, visit www.RiverRockAtTheAmp.com.

All tickets are general admission and are available online, at the gate at the concerts and at Sunrise Inn in downtown Warren.

Food and refreshments, including a beer tent, is located on site.