Suspended constable accused of soliciting sex from women

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – State authorities say a suspended constable has been charged with abusing his authority by allegedly soliciting sex from seven women.
Forty-one-year-old George Bottomley Jr. was charged with involuntary servitude and multiple counts of promoting prostitution, bribery in official and political matters and obstructing administration of law or other government function.
The attorney general’s office alleges that while working for five years in Lansford, Carbon County, Bottomley offered to pay court costs and fines or overlook arrest warrants for seven women and in exchange encouraged them to have sex with him. Officials allege that two women had sex with him because they felt obligated to do so because of his official position.
“These charges involve an outrageous abuse of authority from an elected public official whose position requires the public’s trust,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “This defendant used his power and position to prey upon women to feed his own desires. It is terrible conduct and we’ll prosecute it to the fullest extent of the law.”
Bottomley’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Wednesday.
Constables are elected law enforcement officers in Pennsylvania.
