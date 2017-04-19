Suspended constable accused of soliciting sex from women

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – State authorities say a suspended constable has been charged with abusing his authority by allegedly soliciting sex from seven women.

Forty-one-year-old George Bottomley Jr. was charged with involuntary servitude and multiple counts of promoting prostitution, bribery in official and political matters and obstructing administration of law or other government function.

The attorney general’s office alleges that while working for five years in Lansford, Carbon County, Bottomley offered to pay court costs and fines or overlook arrest warrants for seven women and in exchange encouraged them to have sex with him. Officials allege that two women had sex with him because they felt obligated to do so because of his official position.

“These charges involve an outrageous abuse of authority from an elected public official whose position requires the public’s trust,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “This defendant used his power and position to prey upon women to feed his own desires. It is terrible conduct and we’ll prosecute it to the fullest extent of the law.”

One of the women he solicited told investigators she had sex with Bottomley because she felt threatened. Bottomley told the woman she would soon have a warrant issued for her arrest, but it “wasn’t in the system yet.” The woman told investigators she feared Bottomley would use his power as a constable to take her away from her child.

Five other women gave similar accounts to investigators. One woman who Bottomley solicited for sex told investigators that he offered to provide her money so the woman’s boyfriend could pay off outstanding fines he owed to the district court where Bottomley was assigned.

Bottomley, of the 200 block of W. Bertsch St., Lansford, appeared Tuesday afternoon for a preliminary arraignment. He was released from custody after posting 10 percent of $20,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 26. Bottomley’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Wednesday. Constables are elected law enforcement officers in Pennsylvania.

