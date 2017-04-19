Thelma Catherine Miller Obituary

MASURY, Ohio – Thelma Catherine Miller, 90, of Masury, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at O’Brien Memorial Health Care.

She was born on April 1, 1927 to Joseph and Nora Risban in Ashville, Pennsylvania along with seven brothers and sisters.

Thelma married Ralph E. Miller, Sr. on December 8, 1945 and together had four children.

She was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She retired after 30 working as a kitchen supervisor/cook for Yankee Lake Ballroom.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Ralph E. Miller, Jr. (Elaine), Randall J. Miller (Loretta) all of Oklahoma City and Winston M. Miller (Shari) of Brookfield. She was blessed with nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph and daughter, Thelma (Dolly) Kolbrick.

Thelma will be laid to rest with her husband at a private family gathering at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Family & Friends can send condolences to www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



